The Marysville Drakes’ recent slide into sixth in the eight-team Pacific Division didn’t deter the selection committee from garnering Bill Rogan’s team six all-star selections for Sunday’s Pecos League Pacific Division all-star game beginning at 2 p.m. in Martinez.

Making up a portion of the North roster from Marysville will be Joseph Starick, Lyndon Weaver, Rodrigo Sanchez, Declan Peterson, Evan Blum and Evan Nakagawa.

