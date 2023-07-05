The Marysville Drakes’ recent slide into sixth in the eight-team Pacific Division didn’t deter the selection committee from garnering Bill Rogan’s team six all-star selections for Sunday’s Pecos League Pacific Division all-star game beginning at 2 p.m. in Martinez.
Making up a portion of the North roster from Marysville will be Joseph Starick, Lyndon Weaver, Rodrigo Sanchez, Declan Peterson, Evan Blum and Evan Nakagawa.
All six will represent alongside Pacific Division leader San Rafael, Martinez and Vallejo against the South, made up of players from Lancaster, Bakersfield, Monterey and Dublin.
For Marysville, its recent slide has resulted in a drop into sixth place at 15-17 as of games through July 4. The Drakes dropped their Fourth of July game to Martinez, 8-5 Tuesday night at Bryant Field. The team is 3-7 in its last 10 games, and will be back in action in Dublin Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Drakes’ finale before the all-star game is Saturday at home against Vallejo. All games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Marysville opens the second half of the season Tuesday at Martinez (16-13) beginning at 6 p.m.
Weaver, one of the Drakes’ six all-stars, remains in line for the triple crown after the Atlanta native sits in third in batting average (.406) and second in RBI (44).
Weaver is four RBI away from the lead and 60 points shy in the race for the batting title. Sanchez, hailing from Texas, is vying for the pitcher’s triple crown. He is currently top-3 in the Pacific Division in wins (5) and ERA (3.08).
Sanchez is fifth in strikeouts with 50 as of games through July 4.