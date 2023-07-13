The Marysville Drakes independent baseball team suffered its first defeat of the second half of the Pecos League Pacific Division season, falling 16-4 to division leader San Rafael at home at Bryant Field Wednesday.
Since the all-star break, the Drakes are 1-1 with 14 regular season games left this summer.
Marysville field manager Bill Rogan said in a previous report that the team may need to win as many as 12 or 13 games in order to qualify for the Pecos League playoffs.
Rogan said the postseason consists of the top-4 in the Pacific and top-4 in the Mountain Division in a one vs. four and two against three best-of-three series format in each division through both rounds of divisional play. After that is decided the Pacific champion will face the Mountain winner in a Pecos League World Championship Series, Rogan said.
Marysville (18-18) sits in sixth place in the Pacific – a game back of Martinez for fifth and 1.5 games out of fourth place. The Drakes are back Friday at San Rafael (27-7) beginning at 6 p.m. at Albert Park. This weekend, amid a triple-digit heatwave, Marysville has a pair of single-game home sets with Bakersfield Saturday and Dublin Sunday at Bryant Field. Both games are set for 6:35 p.m.
Bakersfield is in second place in the Pacific Division at 23-11.