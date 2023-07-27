Drakes_07262023_006.jpg

Drakes second baseman Tomas Moreno (22) catches a throw during a stolen base attempt. Marysville is four back of the playoffs following Wednesday’s contest against Vallejo. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Despite back-to-back wins to open the week, the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team remains four games back of the fourth and final seed in the upcoming Pecos League postseason. 

Prior to first pitch Thursday night, Marysville (23-23) remained four back of No. 4 Lancaster (27-19) with four regular season games left.

