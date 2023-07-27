Despite back-to-back wins to open the week, the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team remains four games back of the fourth and final seed in the upcoming Pecos League postseason.
Prior to first pitch Thursday night, Marysville (23-23) remained four back of No. 4 Lancaster (27-19) with four regular season games left.
The Drakes open today (Friday) with Dublin in the second of three-game home series with the Leprechauns. On Saturday, Marysville will host Martinez (24-21), a team in fifth place in the Pacific Division, at 6:35 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Marysville ends the regular season at home Sunday against Dublin (4-41) at Bryant Field. All home begin at 6:35 p.m. For more information, including ticket prices, visit http://www.marysvilledrakes.com.
Thursday’s Pecos League playoff picture has San Rafael as the top seed and opening with Lancaster in a best-of-three Pacific Division series. The other half features No. 2 Monterey against No. 3 Bakersfield in a two-out-of-three format.
In the Mountain Division playoffs (if they were to begin today), Tucson would be the top-seed and would host Garden City, of Kansas. The other Mountain matchup would be Alpine (Texas) vs. Trinidad (Colorado) in a best-of-three.
Divisional playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, followed by conference championships and the Pecos League World Championship Series, which is scheduled for Aug. 9 at the highest seed available.
Savannah Bananas coming to Sacramento
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park on Saturday.
Affectionately referred to as “The Greatest Show in Sports” by ESPN with an atmosphere that would make most Major League teams jealous, the Bananas have reimagined the baseball experience and the game itself.
“Taking the Bananas to Sacramento has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them.”
In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to Sutter Health Park. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied, according to a news release.
Rosters for both teams will be filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything – from playing a game in kilts, using a dancing first base coach (the Banana Nanas Dance Team) to the first-ever baseball player to wear stilts.