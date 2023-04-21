The home-opener for the Marysville Drakes inaugural season was pushed back a day to May 21 at Bryant Field.
Game-time is 6:35 p.m. and the Drakes will host San Rafael.
This is the first year of the Drakes, who will be a member of the larger Pecos League, an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a California league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster, according to Pecos League commissioner and founder Andrew Dunn.
