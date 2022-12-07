There are still openings for the inaugural Marysville Drakes professional independent level baseball tryouts scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Pecos League Director and Founder Andrew Dunn said the tryouts remained scheduled rain or shine on Saturday, with a possible contingency plan of moving a portion of the tryouts to an indoor facility at some point.
Dunn said the tryouts are scheduled for three hours and consist of multiple on-field baseball drills and a 60-yard dash, among other workouts.
Right now, Dunn said there are roughly 25 people signed up for the public tryout.
Each participant will have signed a waiver and filled out forms detailing a level of experience in baseball.
However, Dunn said there will be people trying out without any prior professional experience. During a previous tryout in another Pecos League city, Dunn said a 45-year-old restaurant owner tried out just for fun and experience.
“It’s open to anybody capable of running a 60-yard dash and fielding balls,” Dunn said.
Each player must be at least 18, he said.
Saturday’s tryout permits an attendance.