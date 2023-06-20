The last four games for the Marysville Drakes resulted in a split with Martinez and a pair of losses to San Rafael to round out an 11-9 record through 20 games of the team’s 50-game inaugural season.
The Drakes sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division – a game out of third in the eight-team division leading into the team’s return to action late Tuesday at Dublin.
Marysville competes against Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster as a part of the Pacific Division, an independent level minor league baseball league. The winner of the Pacific and Mountain Division will square off in a world championship in early August. San Rafael leads the Pacific at 15-2, Roswell the Mountain Division at 14-3.
Marysville returns home today for a three-game homestand, the first two against Dublin, followed by a single-game versus Martinez. The Drakes ended this past weekend with a 10-8 win over Martinez on the road. Bill Rogan’s squad had to rally from a 7-2 hole through four innings to take down the Sturgeon in 11.
Neil Boudreau had four runs batted in on swing of the bat – one of five home runs for the Drakes Sunday. Boudreau moved his average to a team-high .412 following the performance. Joseph Starick added three hits through six at-bats to move within a point of Boudreau on the team batting chart at .411. Lyndon Weaver smacked his second and third homers of the season Sunday and drove in three through six at-bats to move into the top spot in RBIs in the Pecos League. Weaver is hitting .341 through Sunday.
Michael Vochelli got his third win of the year with four innings of work, allowing five earned runs on five hits and striking out six. Vochelli is 3-1 in five starts on the hill. Perhaps Marysville’s top arm through 20 games has been Rodrigo Sanchez. The Texas native is No. 2 in the Pecos League in ERA at 1.57 in 23 innings. Sanchez is 4-0 in four starts for the Drakes and leads the league in wins.