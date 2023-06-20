Drake_06102023__020.jpg

Drakes third baseman Ergin Perovic (10), from Queens, New York, attempts a tag on a Martinez Sturgeon runner during a past game. Marysville is 11-9 through the near midway point of the season. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

The last four games for the Marysville Drakes resulted in a split with Martinez and a pair of losses to San Rafael to round out an 11-9 record through 20 games of the team’s 50-game inaugural season. 

The Drakes sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division – a game out of third in the eight-team division leading into the team’s return to action late Tuesday at Dublin.

