The Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team fell into fourth place in the eight-team Pacific Division – a half-game out of third – following Saturday’s 8-4 loss on the road to San Rafael.
The Drakes return home today to take on Monterey Wednesday and Dublin on Thursday in single-game sets at Bryant Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
San Rafael 8, Marysville 4
San Rafael scored four times in the first and then rallied for runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning to take down the Drakes (5-3) on Saturday.
The Drakes had two scoring spurts, including a three-spot in the third. Leading the charge offensively for Marysville were Lyndon Weaver and Garrett Mos each compiling a pair of hits in defeat. Joseph Starick, the team’s leading hitter (.583), was 1-3 with a walk.
Marysville took on San Rafael late Tuesday in the second and final game of the series. The results were unavailable by the Appeal publication date.
On Friday, Marysville heads to Martinez for a single-game that directly leads into a five-game homestand starting with Martinez on Saturday at Bryant Field in Marysville.
All home games begin at 6:35 p.m.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.
Tucson leads the Mountain Division at 5-1.