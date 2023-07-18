Drakes_06252023_003 (1).jpg

Drakes first baseman Evan Blum (32) attempts to pick off a San Rafael runner at first. Marysville will play San Rafael for the final time in the regular season Sunday at Bryant Field in Marysville. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

At 20-20, the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team remains percentage points out of the fourth and final spot in the Pecos Division Pacific Division playoffs with 10 games left in the regular season.

The good news for the Drakes is their final 10 games is a favorable schedule. That’s because four of their last 10 are against Vallejo or Dublin –– the two last place teams in the Pacific Division with a combined 12 wins on the year as of July 18.

Tags

Recommended for you