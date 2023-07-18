At 20-20, the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team remains percentage points out of the fourth and final spot in the Pecos Division Pacific Division playoffs with 10 games left in the regular season.
The good news for the Drakes is their final 10 games is a favorable schedule. That’s because four of their last 10 are against Vallejo or Dublin –– the two last place teams in the Pacific Division with a combined 12 wins on the year as of July 18.
The Pecos League postseason consists of the top-4 in the Pacific and top-4 in the Mountain Division in a one vs. four and two against three best-of-three series format in each division through both rounds of divisional play. After that is decided the Pacific champion will face the Mountain winner in a Pecos League World Championship Series.
Marysville opens up this week with a trip to Los Angeles County to take on Bakersfield (25-13) Thursday – a team that just took down Marysville at home Sunday, 19-5. The Train Robbers put up six in each of the third and fourth innings to grab control of Marysville in a game that only went seven innings.
Lyndon Weaver and Tomas Moreno each had two hits in the loss.
Weaver continues to lead the Pecos League Pacific in two of three triple crown categories with a .421 batting average and 54 runs batted in. His average has Weaver sitting fourth in the Pacific, while he has driven in the fifth most RBI in the division.
The top hitter in the Pacific is Evan Antonellis, of Lancaster, who is hitting .485 as of July 18. Marysville is at Lancaster Friday in the finale of a three-game Los Angeles trip that opens Thursday in Bakersfield.
Christian Jones, of Bakersfield, is the top run producer with 59 RBI.
After its LA trip, Marysville is back home Sunday for its final regular season game against Pacific leader San Rafael (30-8). The Drakes are 1-8 against the Pacifics this summer.
Sunday marks the opening of a seven-game homestand to close the regular season. Four of those games are against Dublin (3-35) and Vallejo (9-28) – teams that Marysville is 11-3 against this year. All home games begin at 6:35 p.m. For more information, including ticket prices, visit http://www.marysvilledrakes.com.