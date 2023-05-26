Drakes05271.jpg

Drakes catcher Tyler Carpenter makes a play at the plate Thursday vs. Dublin. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Professional Independent baseball began in Marysville Thursday with the unveiling of the Marysville Drakes at Bryant Field. 

The Drakes took over for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, who disbanded at the end of last summer. Both clubs have a similar goal, and that is to develop and teach young athletes the game of baseball with the hope that they can move along in their careers.

Tags

Recommended for you