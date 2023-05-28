Drakes_05252023_022.jpg

The Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team have won the first three games of the season capped by Saturday night’s 12-6 win over Vallejo at Bryant Field.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar/file photo

Through three games, the Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team has put up 52 runs to open its inaugural season at Bryant Field. 

Saturday’s contest was the Drakes’ third consecutive double-digit showing when Marysville scored 12 to take down the Vallejo Seaweed, 12-6 to open up a two-game set in the Pacific Division. 

Tags

Recommended for you