Through three games, the Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team has put up 52 runs to open its inaugural season at Bryant Field.
Saturday’s contest was the Drakes’ third consecutive double-digit showing when Marysville scored 12 to take down the Vallejo Seaweed, 12-6 to open up a two-game set in the Pacific Division.
The Drakes (3-0) opened up their scoring in the bottom of the first with a five-spot, thanks to a pair of fielding errors and two base hits by Marysville.
Marysville’s biggest hit came in the next frame when Lyndon Weaver struck the first of his two big blasts – a 3-run shot to left to put Marysville ahead 8-0. Weaver’s shot was the team’s first home run of the young season.
“I got the ball for him and wrote on (it) first home run in team history,” Marysville field manager Bill Rogan said. “I hope he takes that and a year from now he’ll appreciate it, especially if this becomes what I hope to be a very successful team.”
Weaver, a product out of Atlanta, struck again in the home half of the third with a two-run double down the right-field line to give the Drakes a 10-3 lead.
Weaver, who came in hitting over .450, has been one of the bright spots for Marysville through the first homestand with 10 runs batted in two of three games played.
“He’s a quiet guy and just does his job,” Rogan said. “I don’t have to worry about him. I just put his name in the lineup and he does the rest.”
On the mound, Marysville starter Rodrigo Sanchez struck out four through two innings, yet ran into trouble in the fourth. He allowed a pair of runs on two hits to get Vallejo back into the game down 10-5.
Vallejo (0-2) wouldn’t get any closer, thanks to the sticks of the Drakes, who compiled two runs on three hits the rest of the way to put away their third straight win.
“If you play three games and you win three games that’s as good as it gets,” Rogan said. ‘There’s still a lot of work to be done. I think we are walking to many guys (and) tonight I thought we struck out too many times at the plate. We need to have better two-strike approaches and cut down on some of the swings.”
The Drakes wrap up the series with Vallejo at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Bryant Field. Marysville hits the road for the first time Tuesday to take on Martinez, a team it beat 14-4 on Friday. First pitch is 6 p.m.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
Rogan said the winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.