Drakes_06112023_003.jpg

Lyndon Weaver and the Drakes have dropped two straight and are 9-6 entering today’s finale of a five-game homestand against division leader San Rafael at Bryant Field in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

The Marysville Drakes came within 90 feet of potentially taking down Lancaster in the first of a two-game set Tuesday at Bryant Field in Marysville.

Marysville loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs and Ergin Perovic flied out to center to end the game with the 3-2 loss – the Drakes’ second straight defeat. 

