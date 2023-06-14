The Marysville Drakes came within 90 feet of potentially taking down Lancaster in the first of a two-game set Tuesday at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Marysville loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs and Ergin Perovic flied out to center to end the game with the 3-2 loss – the Drakes’ second straight defeat.
Marysville (9-6) – three games out of first in the Pacific Division – looks to right the ship today at home against Pacific Division leader San Rafael (11-2) in the finale of a five-game homestand. Beginning Friday, Marysville opens up a four-game road trip that includes stops in San Rafael, Martinez and Dublin.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes are in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.
All home games begin at 6:35 p.m.