As the Pecos League approaches the Fourth of the July weekend, the Marysville Drakes remain in fourth place in the eight-team Pacific Division at 13-13 – 2.5 games out of third place.
The top-3 teams are San Rafael (18-4), a team that continues to have Marysville’s number with an 8-1 win over the Drakes on Sunday, and Monterey (18-9) and Bakersfield (13-8) in that order.
The winner of the Pacific will take on the Mountain Division winner in a World Championship sometime in early August, according to league sources.
Roswell, of New Mexico, leads the Mountain at 19-5 as of June 28.
Marysville sits atop the individual Pacific Division leaderboard in a few categories, beginning with Lyndon Weaver who is tops in RBI (35).
Rodrigo Sanchez is perhaps the Drakes’ best arm with five wins and a 2.65 ERA through the games on June 28. The Texas native leads the Pecos League in wins, but he did suffer his first loss on Sunday against San Rafael when he gave up five runs on six hits through five innings in a 8-1 defeat.
Before that, Sanchez has defeated Dublin and Vallejo twice, as well as Lancaster.
Sanchez remains top-3 in strikeouts (46) and ERA in the Pecos League.
Michael Vochelli is five strikeouts behind Sanchez at No. 4 in the league.
Marysville hits the road Thursday for another opportunity against San Rafael before coming home Friday in a single-game set with Martinez (12-12).
When the calendar turns to July, Marysville opens at Monterey on Saturday, followed by home games against Dublin Sunday and Martinez on Tuesday, July 4.
All home games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Pecos League Commissioner and Founder Andrew Dunn said Bryant Field will remain open for those to watch the citywide fireworks show set to go on at 9:20 p.m. at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville.