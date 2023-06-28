As the Pecos League approaches the Fourth of the July weekend, the Marysville Drakes remain in fourth place in the eight-team Pacific Division at 13-13 – 2.5 games out of third place.

The top-3 teams are San Rafael (18-4), a team that continues to have Marysville’s number with an 8-1 win over the Drakes on Sunday, and Monterey (18-9) and Bakersfield (13-8) in that order. 

