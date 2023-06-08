The Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team jumped one spot into third place in the Pecos League’s Pacific Division after its second straight double-digit performance Wednesday, defeating Monterey, 10-4 at Bryant Field.
The Drakes (7-3) – a game up on fourth place Monterey (6-4) – have scored 22 runs in their last two victories. Marysville continued its homestand Thursday night versus Dublin in a game that was not available by the Appeal publication date.
Individually, the team’s top hitter continues to be Joseph Starick, who is seventh in the Pecos League with a .517 average. The league’s top hitter is the Mountain Division’s Steve Joyner, of Tucson, .583.
Starick went 1-4 with a run batted in Wednesday. Sutter Union High product and Live Oak resident Erik Mitchell led the Drakes with a 4-5 day, including a pair of doubles, and four RBI. Mitchell’s day bumps his average 78 points to .364.
On the mound, starter Michael Vochelli allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight in five innings.
Mike Stellmack, Neil Boudreau and Tim Nichols combined on the rest of the four innings to close out Monterey (6-4) for the first time this season.
On Friday, Marysville heads to Martinez for a single-game that directly leads into a five-game homestand starting with Martinez on Saturday at Bryant Field in Marysville.
All home games begin at 6:35 p.m.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes are in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.
Tucson leads the Mountain Division at 6-1, San Rafael the Pacific at 7-2.