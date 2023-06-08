The Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team jumped one spot into third place in the Pecos League’s Pacific Division after its second straight double-digit performance Wednesday, defeating Monterey, 10-4 at Bryant Field. 

The Drakes (7-3) – a game up on fourth place Monterey (6-4) – have scored 22 runs in their last two victories. Marysville continued its homestand Thursday night versus Dublin in a game that was not available by the Appeal publication date. 

