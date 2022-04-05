Nearly 60 cars entered championship point race No.4 Saturday night at Marysville Raceway Park. In the end, four drivers picked up their first win of 2022.
Bobby Butler earned a win during the winged 360 sprint car main event. Jimmy Ford parked the No. 60k in victory lane during the International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod feature. Jason Ballentine won a Crate Sprint main event. Finally, David Prickett drove the No. 22q to win in the Western Midget Racing Series.
Drake Standley led the first seven laps of the 25-lap main event during the winged 360 sprint car event. Butler maneuvered around Standley on lap eight. It was a spot that Butler would never relinquish. Steel Powell moved into second on lap eight and would stay there until Carson Hall passed Powell for the spot. Behind them, Brad Bumgarner and Michael Wasina traded spots a few times for the chance to be inside the top five. On lap 20, the race up front changed when Powell and Hall were racing for second. The track began to get a little bumpy in turn four. Hall’s car got a little out of shape and Powell seized the opportunity to try and make a pass, but a little contact was made and Powell’s car ended up getting damaged and could no longer continue. None of that mattered to Butler, who restarted the race in the lead and went on to cross the checkered flag first.
Hall finished a career-best second. Wasina came home in the third spot. Bumgarner was fourth. Billy Wallace drove a consistent race and finished fifth. Fast time qualifier Casey Schmitz spun early in the race and rebounded for a seventh-place finish. Wasina, Stadley and Powell were all winners during their eight-lap heat race earlier in the night.
In IMCA Sport Mod, multiple caution flags slowed the event. Shaun Merritt jumped out to the early lead until lap five when he stopped in turn one. Scott Savell went on to lead the next six laps until he too had issues. This moved Ford into the top spot. Unlike the few leaders before him, Ford stayed up front and went on to win the 20-lap race. Chasing him in second was Damian Merritt, who gave a valiant effort and closed in on Ford many times. Merritt ended up second. Shaun Merritt passed Hunter Merritt on the final lap to make it to a third-place finish. Savell worked his way back to a fifth-place finish. Shaun Merritt and Scott Savell each won their eight-lap heat race.
In the Crate Sprint race, Jason Ballentine led the first lap. On lap five, Cameron Haney Jr. passed Ballentine for the lead. Yet, going into turn four Haney Jr. ran into the back of a slowing Chad Thompson and crashed. Haney Jr. did not continue. Ballentine was back in the lead for the restart. Ballentine stayed up front until another odd situation unfolded. Chase Madden passed Ballentine on lap 13 for the lead. As Madden made his pass, Britton Bock was in the third spot. As the three raced into turn three, Bock tried to pass both Ballentine and Madden. Bock passed Ballentine on the bottom of turn three, but was unable to clear Madden and contact between the two drivers sent Bock upside down. Madden came to a stop. Ballentine was once again the leader and officially led all 20 laps for the win.
Roseville’s All-American Speedway revs up Saturday
All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota hosts the Spring Smash on Saturday night featuring the first Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of the year along with the second round of NASCAR competition for 2022..
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. followed by heat races at 5:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m. with main events to follow. The Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash closes the show. Tickets for the Spring Smash are online only at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com. All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15 and kids 5 & under are free.
The Trailer Bash is a 15-lap competition for $1,000-to-win. Drivers must cross the finish line first and survive with their trailer attached to be the winner of the race. No car-on-car contact is allowed, but drivers are encouraged to slam into each other’s trailers in a battle for supremacy.
NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models will compete in a pair of 35-lap races for local, state and regional points. Napa’s Dylan Zampa drives into Roseville on the heels of seven main event wins over the last 12 months at the speedway. His most recent win came in the 75-lap combined SPEARS Pro and NASCAR Pro Late Model season opener on March 5. The Late Models will compete for their best 14 finishes this year in the 15-race series. Drivers such as Kylie Daniels of Fort Bragg, Sacramento’s Kris Price, 2021 runner-up Thomas Martin of Auburn, and Steven Fraser of Lodi are expected to make their first starts of the season on Saturday with a full field of drivers in action.
Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com.