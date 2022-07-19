MRP720.jpg

Winged 360 sprint cars race for position during a heat race at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

The Marysville Raceway Park point championship battle is coming down to the final four events of 2022.

Starting with Saturday night, July 23, the pressure mounts for those drivers hoping to add their name to the long list of previous champions at the Marysville Raceway Park.

