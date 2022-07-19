The Marysville Raceway Park point championship battle is coming down to the final four events of 2022.
Starting with Saturday night, July 23, the pressure mounts for those drivers hoping to add their name to the long list of previous champions at the Marysville Raceway Park.
Three divisions are set to compete this weekend led by the winged 360 sprint cars, Crate Sprints, and the Hobby Stocks.
Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 p.m.
Pit gate will open at 3 p.m.. Racing is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.
Adult ticket price is $15 (16-61 years old), junior/seniors/military discount with card $13, kids $6 (3-11 years old) and children 5 and under are free. As always, parking is FREE at Marysville Raceway. Direct link to purchase your tickets online can be found here at https://bit.ly/3aOziZR.
With four more championship events left in the winged 360 sprint car season, Bobby Butler has enjoyed a solid year at MRP.
Butler has secured one win, six top-ten finishes in nine starts. The consistency of solid finishes has kept Butler at the top of the points battle. Chasing him is Korey Lovell. The former 5-time champion has similar stats but is lacking a victory in 2022.
Butler holds a 20-point advantage heading into the race this Saturday. Michael Wasina is also in the hunt. Wasina scored a popular win earlier this season and only trails Butler by 26 points. Two Grass Valley drivers Carson Hall and Billy Wallace round out the top five in points. Both continue to search for their first win of the season.
The Hobby Stocks are down to the final three shows of the season. Starting with this Saturday’s race, the division also races on Aug. 6, and concludes on Aug. 13. Howard Law has been the driver to beat all season with wins in four of six events. Second place Kyle Cheney sits 29 points back with one main event win. Zach Lindgren is right behind Cheney, just four markers back. Joe Gillock is only three points ahead of Maurice Merrill for fourth.
While Law has a decent grip on the top spot, the rest is up for grabs.
The Crate Sprints are down to their final two championship events of the season. The division races this Saturday and then comes back for their championship finale on Aug. 27.
Things are tight at the top with Britton Bock holding a slim eight-point edge over two drivers.
Both Brett Youngman and Mike Hall are tied in second with 268 total points. Jason Ballentine sits fourth – just one-point back of the two drivers tied for second. An unprecedented 13 drivers have competed in all six point shows this year.