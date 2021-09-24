The Northern California Dwarf Car Association presents the 26th Western States Dwarf Car Association Nationals at Marysville Raceway this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Traditionally, nearly 100 competitors are broken up among the three tiers depending on skill level or age. The three different divisions are professional, veteran and sportsmen. Each division will have heat races and main events during both nights of competition.
Part of the allure to this event is the on-track racing with the “best of the best” converging at the Action Track of the West Coast for two nights of racing, according to the news release.
Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the quarter-mile oval dirt track around 4:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adult tickets cost $15, and juniors and seniors are $13. Kids ranging from 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com. There is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.
Those who can’t attend in person can visit https://bit.ly/3nZQHmf for a pay-per-view broadcast of the races.