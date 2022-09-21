Marysville Raceway hosts the two-day Western States Dwarf Car Association Nationals starting Friday at the Simpson Lane venue.
The event runs through Saturday and will host a large contingent of dwarf cars teams from all over the western United States.
The WSDCA National Series features three different divisions including Pro, Veteran, and Sportsman classes. According to raceway organizers, nearly 100 different drivers typically take to the track over the two nights of racing.
The pit gate will be open at 3 p.m. both days. Front grandstand for spectators will open at 5 p.m., while racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
Adult tickets (16 to 61 years old) and seniors (62 and over) are $15, while juniors (12-15 years old) are $13. Kids ages (6-11) are $6, while children five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate or by visiting https://bit.ly/3xERDAM.
Tonight, the raceway will host a practice session for the dwarf cars who are already in attendance.
The raceway will host two final events in October. On Oct. 22 the annual Taxicab Open will hit the speedway. Then on Oct. 29, the Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Car Spooktacular will complete the season.