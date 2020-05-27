Some of the premier softball talent in the area was selected to play in the annual Optimist all-star game, featuring the top senior athletes of the Sacramento region.
Due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the game will not be played this year. The rosters were sectioned off in four categories, beginning with the small schools north team where there were a slew of Yuba-Sutter residents.
East Nicolaus’ Avery Croxall, Riley Grigsby and Savannah Price, all of whom will be playing college softball next year, represented the Spartans. Price is headed to Arizona State, Grigsby San Francisco State and Croxall the University of Pacific in the fall. This year prior to the sports shutdown due to COVID-19, the three-headed senior attack helped guide East Nicolaus off to a 6-0 start, giving up just two runs in the process. The Spartans were well on their way to pursuit of a three-peat of a Northern Section Division V championship.
Sutter, the cream of the crop in D-IV as a three-time defending champion, earned a pair of all-star spots on the Optimist roster. Hailey Peterson, who’s headed to NAIA Simpson University in Redding, and Reagan Ford, bound for Oklahoma Baptist of the National Association of Interscholastic Athletics, led the Huskies to a combined 84-11-1 record the last four years. Peterson was the ace in the circle, capped by a 0.93 ERA in her shortened senior season.
Ford was one of the many offensive weapons that Sutter had at its disposal during its 10-0 start to this spring. Prior to the shutdown Ford was hitting .531 with 10 runs batted in, six doubles and two homers.
Mattie Cheaver, bound for Tacoma, Washington to play ball at Pacific Luthern, joined fellow Lindhurst senior Danika Martin on the squad. Madison Powell of Marysville, who is headed to Butte College, also made the small school team.
Yuba-Sutter’s area baseball all-stars will be featured Friday.