Thanks to a combined seven-inning no-hitter from Meika Lauppe and Dannis Farris, the East Nicolaus High softball team blanked Paradise at home, 8-0 to clinch at least a share of the Sacramento Valley League championship Tuesday.
Lauppe pitched five innings of perfect softball, head coach Neil Stinson said.
“She had a great game,” he said. “She was on top of her pitching today.”
Farris relieved Lauppe in the sixth and allowed just one baserunner to reach – on an error – to close out the no-hitter.
At the plate, Jerzie Brown went 3-3 with a double and triple, while Brynn Lauppe delivered a three-run double to break it open for the Spartans (22-2).
Remmington Hewitt chipped in two hits in the win.
A win today (Wednesday) over Paradise (16-2) and East Nic claims the SVL championship outright this year.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Paradise’s newly-constructed field on the Ridge. The field was remade after the Camp Fire of 2018.