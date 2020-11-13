Editor’s Note: High Schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are getting released for the upcoming fall season in January.
If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
East Nicolaus High Athletic Director Neil Stinson said the school is three weeks away from beginning official football practice under the COVID modified Northern Section plan for reopening.
Despite the recent spike in cases and likely move back into the restrictive purple tier, Stinson is hopeful that East Nicolaus remains on the path for reopening.
Under the COVID-19 plan, East Nicolaus will play a seven-game regular season – three games at home, four away – beginning Jan. 8 against Live Oak at Wahl Field. The five-time defending Northern Section small school champions will travel to Pierce the next week before returning home Jan. 22 to tackle Paradise. The final four weeks of the season feature a trip to Winters (Jan. 29), a home date with Durham (Feb. 5), a rare Saturday showing against Wheatland on Feb. 13 and a finale at Colusa on Feb. 19.
Every game is a league contest except Wheatland.
All game times are to be determined. Right now, senior night would be against Durham.
Should East Nicolaus make the playoffs, it’s set to begin on Feb. 26, with a D-IV final scheduled for March 10.
Volleyball
The Spartan volleyball team opens the COVID modified season Jan. 5 at Gridley, followed by its home-opener six days later against Wheatland (Jan. 11) – one of eight home matches that East Nicolaus is scheduled to have in 2020-21.
The Spartans will host Colusa (Jan. 21), Live Oak (Jan. 26), Winters (Feb. 2), Sutter (Feb. 4), Pierce (Feb. 9), Durham (Feb. 11) and Paradise (Feb. 23) to conclude the home slate. A seeding meeting is scheduled for Feb. 27, with the D-IV playoffs set to begin March 2.
A year ago, pre-COVOD, East Nicolaus won the Mid Valley league and advanced to the CIF NorCal regional where it fell to Nueva School (San Mateo) in the opening round, finishing 15-9 on the year.