For a second straight year, the East Nicolaus High girls volleyball team will see a familiar foe in the Northern Section final played each season at a neutral site.
The Spartans, winners over Hamilton in straight sets Tuesday, will get top-seeded Trinity (29-8) again in the Division V championship beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Foothill (Palo Cedro).
East Nicolaus took down Trinity in the D-V final in four sets.
This year, East Nicolaus, seeded No. 2, comes in 22-4 and on a 15-match win streak following its sweep of No. 3 Hamilton in the D-V semifinals.
Jadyn Hoffman led the Sacramento Valley League champions with 16 kills and nine digs, while Tiare Faupula contributed 11 kills and eight digs.
Sophomore setter Addy Tagala added 33 assists, while Meika Lauppe converted five kills against Hamilton.
The third-seeded Huskies’ run at a Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV title came to an end Tuesday following a straight-set (25-12, 25-20, 25-21) loss to No. 2 Ripon.
Sutter finished 28-5-1 overall and undefeated Pioneer Valley League champions.
Northern California Regional seeds are unveiled Sunday.