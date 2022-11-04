The East Nicolaus High girls volleyball team is right back where it was a year ago – the Northern Section Division V final against the same opponent.
The Spartans, seeded second in the D-V playoffs, will look to go back-to-back in D-V when it takes on top-seeded Trinity (29-8), of Weaverville, beginning at 11 a.m. today at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro.
Championship Saturday tickets are available at the gate and online. To purchase tickets ahead of the game visit https://bit.ly/3WtbVrG.
General admission is $10, kindergarten through eighth grade with an adult is $5, students with ASB $5, seniors (60 and over) $5 and unaccompanied minors $15.
East Nicolaus finished the regular season and early-round postseason as one of the hottest teams in the area. Head coach Donald Takeuchi’s team enters Saturday’s final on a 15-match win streak – 12 of which have come via straight sets.
Takeuchi said the run began during the second round of Sacramento Valley League action.
“When we started the second round of league games and got past Willows it seemed that (things) just started to click and we got on a pretty good roll,” Takeuchi said. “We hope to continue that on Saturday.”
The key to East Nicolaus repeating, Takeuchi said, is controlling Trinity’s middle hitters, each of whom have compiled over 200 kills apiece.
Then on offense, Takeuchi said it will be crucial to spread the offense around, led by sophomore setter Addy Tagala, to get the Spartans’ outside hitters on a single block regularly.
East Nicolaus’ go-to arm is sophomore Jadyn Hoffman, who has over 400 kills this season. Hoffman is averaging over five kills per set.
Junior Tiare Faupula is No. 2 at 151 kills for the 22-4 Spartans.
Ramirez advances to SJS quarterfinals
In her first trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section individual girls tennis tournament, River Valley freshman Valeria Ramirez advanced to the quarterfinals where she fell in straight sets (0-6, 3-6) to McClatchy Thursday in Roseville.
Ramirez opened the tournament with a straight-set (6-1, 6-3) win over Del Oro.
Ramirez finished the season 23-4 and set a school record by becoming the first athlete from RV to get to the SJS individual tournament.
“She achieved being one of the top-8 players in (the) Division I Sac-Joaquin Section,” RV coach Gabe Ramirez said. “I am very proud of how she came to play today even though she had an injury. In fact, as a coach and father, I couldn’t have asked for anything more in how she performed all year.”
Yuba College cancels today’s game
Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns confirmed on Friday that due to a death in the family of a member of the coaching staff, Yuba College has canceled today’s game at Feather River College.
Discussions of rescheduling the game are ongoing, Burns said.
Yuba College is scheduled to host Foothill in a conference game Nov. 12 beginning at 1 p.m.
