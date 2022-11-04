The East Nicolaus High girls volleyball team is right back where it was a year ago – the Northern Section Division V final against the same opponent.

The Spartans, seeded second in the D-V playoffs, will look to go back-to-back in D-V when it takes on top-seeded Trinity (29-8), of Weaverville, beginning at 11 a.m. today at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro. 

Tags

Recommended for you