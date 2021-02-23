The Nebraska rifle program earned a bid to the 2021 NCAA Championships on Tuesday, becoming one of eight teams selected for next month’s event during the NCAA Selection Show.
The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. Ohio State will host at Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio, with competition beginning at 6:30 a.m. on March 12 and 6:45 a.m. on March 13. The eight-team field includes Air Force, Alaska Fairbanks, Kentucky, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU and West Virginia.
Sutter High graduate and Nebraska freshman Madelynn Erickson was a member of the Huskers scoring team on many occasions this year. She finished with an aggregate average – between smallbore and air rifle – of 1,167 following the NCAA qualifier against Murray State.
Nebraska’s 2021 tournament appearance marks the 18th time the Huskers have qualified for the NCAA Championship since the program began during the 1998-99 season. In all, Nebraska has qualified as a team in nine of the last 10 seasons. The Huskers qualified at the NCAA Championships in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After last year’s NCAA Championships was canceled, we are so excited to have qualified this year and now have the chance for our athletes to display their skill on the national stage,” said Nebraska Rifle Coach Rachel Martin in a news release. “It has been a long and hard season, and we will continue to give our very best as we prepare for the championship.”