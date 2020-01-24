It was a great night to be a 49er as both the men’s and women’s basketball programs secured home wins against Los Medanos College on Friday.
Men’s game
Though the 49ers have been riding a nice win streak, the injury bug has crept its way into the Yuba locker room. However, that didn’t deter the home team on Friday night as they took down Los Medanos by a final score of 106-93.
“Overall I’m pleased we were able to survive that one, our defense wasn’t exactly pretty but we held strong and were able to rely on some much needed plays from a few players to bail us out in the end,” Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius said.
In the first half both teams were neck and neck, trading baskets in a very fast paced game.
Finishes at the rim were a thing of beauty for Los Medanos, who held a two possession lead more than once.
With just under two minutes to go in the first half, Yuba’s Cornell Greenwood snagged a steal on a fast break before passing it up to Jacob Henry for a lay-in that gave the 49ers a 37-36 lead.
Just before the break, Yuba would see a few more shots fall to take a 43-37 lead heading into halftime.
“I think what really changed for us was just playing hard and not giving up,” Yuba’s Brandon Recek said.
Right out of the gate, the 49ers started to make some impact plays – adding to the narrow margin created in the first half.
First, it was Jacob Matta who provided a much needed spark off the bench with two different and-1 plays and a 3-pointer.
“He honestly saved us, to be able to call on him in that moment and know that we can see that kind of production out of him is huge for this team,” Cornelius said.
Though Matta’s 11 points in the second half were nice, he wasn’t the only unsung hero for the 49ers. Enter Joesph De’laCerda.
The 6-foot-8 big man from Fresno came in and stole the show. First with a put-back bucket and then with a 3-point make. He wasn’t done yet.
With just a seven point lead and six minuted still left on the clock, De’laCerda made sure to help put the game out of reach for Los Medanos.
The big man grabbed a rebound and went back up for an and-1 finish before hitting another 3-pointer.
“I know coach wanted me to start shooting the ball so it was good to see it go in,” De’laCerda said. “I know it seems kind of funny but it really feels like we got our swagger back in the second half and that helped a lot,” he added.
After Los Medanos attempted to put the 49ers to the line to creep back into the game, it was too little too late and Yuba secured its 11th straight victory.
Notable performances for the 49ers on Friday included Recek with 21 points, Matta with 16 points and both Henry and De’laCerda with 15 points each.
“I like the way things are shaping up for us here. This was a big win tonight but we definitely have some things we need to clean up and we’ll go from there,” Cornelius said.
Yuba (18-3, 9-0) will travel to face Solano College (10-11, 5-4) on Wednesday.
Women’s game
Having not competed in a game since Jan. 10 against Mendocino, the 49ers women looked like they hadn’t missed a beat after a rusty start on Friday night, defeating Los Medanos by a final score of 75-54.
“They got it done tonight and I’m really proud of the way they played for each other,” Yuba head coach Stuart Welch said.
In the first half the 49ers proved to be still feeling things out. After the first quarter Yuba only led 16-15. Though by halftime, the home team in white managed to widen the margin to a 39-31 lead.
In the second half the 49ers cruised to victory, led by Lailani Hanks, who finished the game with 27 points and six rebounds.
Other notable contributors to Friday’s win included Janae Blue Horse with 22 points, Brianna Garcia with eight points and eight rebounds and lastly Gloria Leon-Campos with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Yuba (12-7, 5-2) will host Laney College (6-12, 4-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m.