The Yuba College football team took to the road on Saturday as it made the trip south for a showdown with the Lobos of Monterey Peninsula College.
Unfortunately for the visitors, there were some offensive woes that ultimately cost the 49ers in the end, 36-9.
“We just weren’t able to sustain any drives. We had five turnovers today and any time that happens, it’s hard to win a ball game,” Yuba College head coach Mick Pettengill said.
Despite the tough loss, the 49ers saw scoring plays from Glen Cotton on a 2-yard run and Charles Farmer on a blocked point-after return.
“We’ll get back to work and start preparing for next week. We have plenty of things we can do better,” Pettengill said.
Yuba (1-5) will host Cabrillo College on Saturday at 1 p.m.