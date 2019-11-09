The Yuba College football team secured its third win of the season on Saturday afternoon when it made the trip to Contra Costa College, defeating the Comets 30-9.
“It took us awhile to kind of figure out who we really are this year, but now we’re finally playing some really good ball,” head coach Mick Pettengill said.
After a slow first half in which Yuba College made three trips to the red zone resulting in only three points, the 49ers made adjustments in the second half, scoring four touchdowns.
Leading the 49ers in Saturday’s win was running back Dwayne Yiggins, who rushed for over 100 yards and two scores.
Wide receiver Daniel Davis also had an admirable stat line, tallying over 100 receiving yards with two major receptions.
On defense, Yuba was led by Steve Massaquoi and Adrian Borja-Garcia, who each had an interception.
“Our defense was a big impact for us today, we couldn’t have done it without them,” Pettengill said.
Yuba College (3-6) will play a decisive game for 2nd place in conference next week when it welcomes De Anza College for the final game of the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Yuba College Sports Complex.