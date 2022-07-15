Colusa High School finally has a signing in baseball under the watch of head coach and Athletic Director Eric Lay.
Ethan Lay, a senior starter for Colusa during its 33-1 and Northern California Division IV runner-up finish, signed with Chico State, an NCAA Division II University out of the California Collegiate Athletic Association, earlier this summer.
According to Eric Lay, this is the school’s first signing straight to a university in baseball.
“This is a big one for us, it shows other kids in our program that it’s possible,” he said. “If you put in the time on and off the field and you’re willing to compete, colleges will come and get you regardless of the size of your high school.”
Eric Lay, who with his son, Ethan, on the mound the last two seasons finished 60-2, says that Ethan can be a starter for Chico State one day.
“Long term, he’s likely a starter. That’s what his mental make-up and stuff projects to, in my estimation,” Eric Lay said. “He’s a strike thrower and commands three pitches effectively. He’ll make the adjustment and be very productive. He’s also the hardest working player off the field that I’ve had in (over) 25 years of coaching.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ethan Lay was among the national prep leaders in wins and strikeouts as a senior. He posted a 14-0 record with 155 strikeouts and a 0.16 ERA in 85.1 innings.
For his effort, Lay was awarded not only at the NSCIF level, but was a MaxPreps second-team all-state selection.
During recruitment, Lay was offered by a number of D-II universities, including San Francisco State and Cal State San Marcos to name a few.
However, Chico State felt like the best opportunity, Ethan Lay said.
“They showed a lot of interest in my development and checked all the boxes as far as staff, facilities, culture, and school,” Lay said.
Lay will get his tuition paid for at Chico State and will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
As for baseball, he is always looking for bigger and better opportunities on the mound. As a boy, Lay had aspirations to pitch for a Division-I university.
“I’ve always wanted to be the best, but after this process I have realized that there are a lot more important things when selecting a school than the division,” Lay said.
Lay said recruiting can be stressful because of the season that baseball falls into.
“With baseball being a spring sport, you can’t showcase your skills until the end of the school year so the whole process seemed a little rushed,” Lay said. “With all sports right now, college rosters are full due to the extension of eligibility during COVID, so not only finding a spot but also finding a school and program that is a good fit for you is extremely difficult.”
Chico State, under head coach Dave Taylor, seems to be a decent opportunity for young hurlers. The Wildcats have churned out several to the next step, with the latest being Luke Barker, who made an appearance this summer with the Milwaukee Brewers. Barker currently remains on the Brewers’ 40-man roster.
“I want to go as far as I can, whatever that level is,” Ethan Lay said.