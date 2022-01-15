If you blinked Friday night you might have missed a lot as Valley Christian ran Faith Christian all over the floor essentially from the opening tip to blow out the Faith Christian Lions at home, 85-38, in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the girls team.
Faith Christian dropped to 0-7 on the year and 0-2 in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League.
Valley Christian, out of Roseville, improved to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the SMAL.
The Faith Christian Lions, playing against a team that subs its entire unit out every few minutes, got behind 10-0 within the first two minutes of the first quarter. The deficit grew to 17-5 with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first following one of three 3-pointers from Valley Christian.
After one quarter Faith Christian trailed 27-10.
Faith Christian head varsity boys basketball coach Rick Daugherty said that the system that VC plays is predicated on offense.
“(The system) doesn’t put a (priority) on defense, they just want to outscore (teams),” Daugherty said. “It’s based on the principle, ‘If we can put up more shots than you we can get more points than you.’”
VC scored the first 11 points of the second quarter, pushing its lead to 38-10 at the 5:05 mark of the period. It was mostly a byproduct of transition buckets from the visiting Lions followed by the occasional 3.
Faith Christian tried to keep pace with the team’s leading scorer, James Bliss, netting 11 of his 16 points in the first half, but the host Lions trailed 52-21 at the break.
Alec Oakley added four for Faith Christian through the first 16 minutes.
Daugherty said despite the commanding first-half deficit, his team remained aggressive and played hard inside.
“They are making improvements,” he said.
It just wasn't enough against a team that averages over 80 points per game this season. VC maintained the second-half pressure with an opening 10-3 run to begin the third. The team hit a couple 3s, converted a putback and netted a mid-range jumper to fully put an end to the hopes of a Faith Christian comeback.
Bliss finished with 16 points in the loss, while Oakley and Benji Garbott added six each.
Faith Christian only had seven players in uniform to end a back-to-back-to-back sequence of games.
“We were short on players and this is not the team you want to be short on players against because they’re running people in and out all the time,” Daugherty said.
Faith Christian is scheduled to host Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, out of Rocklin, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Faith Christian girls fall 90-59
Junior Audrey Harris scored 50 of the team’s 59 points Friday as the Faith Christian varsity girls lost at home to Valley Christian, 90-59.
Harris was helped offensively by Bailey McCracken’s three points, while Angie Ekdawy added two for the Lions (4-8, 1-2 SMAL).
Faith Christian was within six at halftime before allowing a 25-point third and 32-point fourth quarter to let it slip away.
Harris, the team’s leading scorer, is averaging 45.6 points per game through seven contests recorded via MaxPreps.
Harris and the Lions continue league play against Western Sierra Collegiate Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m.
