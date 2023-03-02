Faith Christian High freshman sharpshooter Lauren Harris said of the 29 previous games that she had suited up for in her first season on varsity, Wednesday’s California Interscholastic Federation Northern California Division VI state playoff game was the one that she was most mentally prepared for.
“This was the first game I actually was not nervous at all,” Harris said.
She played like it completely, nailing a game-high eleven 3-pointers for a high 37 points to lead fourth-seeded Faith Christian to a dominating 81-34 win at home over fifth-seed Rio Lindo Adventist.
Harris netted five 3s in the opening half, while her older sister and senior, Audrey Harris, added 10 of her 26 to pace the Lions (25-5) to a 37-18 lead at halftime.
The freshman Harris said the mentality for this team was to give a 100 percent effort in the one-and-done format.
“(The mentality) was put your whole heart out onto the court (because) it could be your last game, you never know?” Harris said. “With my sister being a senior I wanted to play my best so she could continue her season.”
The ironic thing about Harris’ performance was that it was not even her season-best offensive showing. Harris scored 42 a few weeks ago, she said, during the team’s run to its first-ever Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI title.
Harris was hitting from all over the court, including multiple feet beyond the line as Faith Christian extended its lead to 47-19 on Rio Lindo Adventist (17-8) about the midpoint of the third. When she was not hitting 3s, Harris was finding openings weakside for Audrey Harris and freshman Presley Berry to find her inside. There was one particular possession when Audrey Harris swung it to Berry, who immediately found a cutting Lauren Harris on the weakside for a 51-21 lead at the 3:30 mark of the quarter.
Berry was Faith Christian’s third-leading scorer with 13 points.
At that point it was inevitable: Faith Christian had wrapped up its first NorCal game with a victory. Up next is a road test in Brentwood at Heritage High School against top-seed Cornerstone Christian (22-10), a team that Faith Christian has never played before in the MaxPreps era. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the NorCal D-VI state final Tuesday at the highest seed available.
The other semifinal features No. 2 Ferndale hosting No. 3 Weed Saturday night.
Faith Christian head coach Geoff Harris said Cornerstone Christian (Antioch) presents a challenge due in part to its well-rounded play.
Cornerstone Christian took down Sac-Joaquin D-VI runner-up Foresthill, 66-40 on Wednesday.
“The key is limiting our turnovers and not rushing out shots. (Cornerstone Christian is) a pressing team (with) some good dribble-drive attackers. They can also shoot the 3. We are two balanced teams playing each other, (so) it should be a really good basketball game."
Belen Hernandez finished with a team-high 13 for Rio Lindo Adventist in a losing effort.