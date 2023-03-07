AHarris.jpg

Faith Christian High senior Audrey Harris (33) during the team’s historic 26-6 season. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The run for the Faith Christian High girls basketball team, that finally ended in the semifinals of the Northern California state Division VI playoffs, earned the Lions six selections on the all-Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League honors list released over the weekend. 

Audrey Harris, Faith Christian’s veteran leader and 2,000-point career scorer, was selected co-MVP of the league with a Valley Christian player, while younger sister Lauren Harris joined Presley Berry on the first-team. 

