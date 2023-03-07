The run for the Faith Christian High girls basketball team, that finally ended in the semifinals of the Northern California state Division VI playoffs, earned the Lions six selections on the all-Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League honors list released over the weekend.
Audrey Harris, Faith Christian’s veteran leader and 2,000-point career scorer, was selected co-MVP of the league with a Valley Christian player, while younger sister Lauren Harris joined Presley Berry on the first-team.
Bailey McCracken was Faith’s lone second-team selection, while Aly Raridan and Carleigh McCracken each earned honorable mention for the 26-6 Faith Christian Lions.
During its run, Faith Christian won its first Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI title and first-ever NorCal game before falling to top-seeded Cornerstone Christian (Antioch), 64-60 over the weekend
Despite the loss, Lauren Harris, just a freshman, continued her stellar postseason effort with 24 points on five 3-pointers. Audrey Harris led the way with 29 in the team’s effort to reach the NorCal final.
The Harris sisters both put on a show in the NorCal players, with Lauren netting 37 on eleven 3s and Audrey hitting on 26 in the team’s 81-34 dismantling of Rio Lindo Adventist.
Brody Coggins earned a spot on the second-team, while James Bliss and Max Bryan each collected honorable mention honors during Faith Christian boys’ 10-16 season and fifth place spot in the league.
