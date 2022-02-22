The featured athletes for the week for Feb. 14-19 are Juan Ramirez, of the Live Oak High boys soccer team, and Demi Boykin/Sophia Rogers, of the Marysville High girls basketball team.
Ramirez: The senior from Live Oak scored twice last week to kick-start the Lions’ playoff run with a 6-0 win over Paradise in the Northern Section Division II postseason.
Ramirez and Live Oak advanced to the semifinals as the fifth seed.
Ramirez has scored six goals in seven games recorded this season.
Boykin/Rogers: Marysville earned a pair Athletes of the Week for Feb. 14-19. Boykin, a freshman in her playoff debut, scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Indians over Highlands in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Division IV playoffs.
Rogers was one of Marysville’s defensive leaders with 10 steals to help the Indians force what head coach Marvin Prince called 25 turnovers in the dismantling of Highlands.
