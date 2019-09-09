There’s always room for another new first.
This time, it’s the first (to be annual) Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Challenge Fundraiser.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris is looking for more participants and sponsors for the first-ever hybrid sport (it’s a combination badminton, tennis, pingpong) set for Sam Brannan Park’s new courts at 810 Gray Ave., Yuba City.
The fundraiser is being presented by Ron and Norma Giovanetti and N And R Trailer Leasing. A $200 donation is requested per team (payable to Friends of Yuba City Parks & Recreation). The contest will play out from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
For sign-ups and sponsorship information, contact Brad McIntire at 822-4652.
All money raised from the event will be donated to Casa De Esperanza, Friends of Yuba City Parks & Recreation, and Environmental Alternatives Family Services (a foster child agency in Marysville).