A new extracurricular activity for area youth is scheduled to begin March 7 for the first of an eight week program eligible to a variety of ages.
It’s a flag football league, and it is being run in part by Fit 1 Athletics.
Owner and Sutter High varsity boys soccer coach Beto Alvarado.
Alvarado said all games will take place at Sutter High’s soccer field, where all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect and followed.
“There’s tons of space where everyone can socially distance,” he said. “All the staff and (referees) will have masks.”
In addition, other safety protocols will be followed and all personnel will be trained in how to deal with concussion awareness, Alvarado said.
He said it’s a perfect outlet for area residents still shutdown by COVID-19 restrictions on high school and youth athletics.
“There are no outlets for them,” he said.
Games 30 to 45 minutes long will be played with a running clock each week, with the finale scheduled out as a championship weekend.
Alvarado said it is $125 for eight weeks, and that includes uniforms.
He said there is also an option to be placed with your friends and classmates on a team.
“Players can create (their) own team,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.fit1training.com.