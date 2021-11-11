The postseason continues tonight (Friday) for both the Sac-Joaquin and Northern Section football teams in the mid-valley.
Yuba City High represents the Sac-Joaquin in a Division III quarterfinal matchup at home against Patterson beginning at 7 p.m. at Honker Field.
The two have not played since a 2015 postseason contest that Patterson won at home over YC, 73-42. The Honkers are 0-2 against Patterson since at least 2004.
YC (7-3), seeded No. 4, was off last week as one of four teams with a bye in the division. Patterson defeated No. 5 Burbank (Sacramento), 38-6, to advance into the quarterfinals.
Patterson (9-2) won the Central California League with a perfect 6-0 mark in conference.
Tickets will only be sold online by visiting https://bit.ly/3olCHlx.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Sutter (7-1) vs. Central Valley (4-6)
The Huskies open NSCIF D-III playoffs at home against No. 8 Central Valley of Shasta Lake beginning at 7 p.m. tonight at Wayne Gadberry Field in Sutter.
It’s the first matchup between the teams since 2013 when CV eclipsed Sutter, 35-31, in the semifinals of the D-II playoffs.
Wheatland (3-7) at Gridley (5-4)
Head coach Andy Fatten will kickoff his postseason coaching tonight on the road at No. 4 Gridley.
The Pirates, seeded No. 5, look to bounce back from a 19-16 loss at Gridley back on Oct. 22 at the Boneyard.
The winner gets either Sutter or CV in the semifinals Nov. 19 at the highest seed available.
Colusa (7-3) at Pierce (7-3)
Rivalries are always fun, especially in a one-game playoff like tonight’s D-IV quarterfinal at 6 p.m. in Arbuckle.
Pierce finished second in the Sacramento Valley League – a half-game back of No. 2 seeded Paradise (7-1). Colusa ended up fourth in the SVL.
Colusa and Pierce squared off Sept. 24 in Colusa, with the Bears winning 50-20 in regular season action.
The winner takes on either No. 3 Williams or No. 6 East Nicolaus, which battle it out Friday in Williams beginning at 7 p.m.
NSCIF playoff tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS. Prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors (60 and above) and students with an ASB, and $15 for unaccompanied K-8 students.