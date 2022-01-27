Former Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox standout Tommy Everidge was named to the major league coaching staff of the Oakland Athletics last week marking his second trip to the major leagues with the Athletics.
Everidge, who played with the Gold Sox in 2003 and 2004 was drafted by Oakland in the 10th round of the 2004 Major League Baseball draft out of Sonoma State University.
In 2009 Everidge made his MLB debut with the Athletics, a year in which he hit .224 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 24 games. That year Everidge, along with his former Gold Sox teammate Dallas Braden, marked the first time that two former Gold Sox players were on the same MLB roster.
Everidge has spent the last 8 years in the A’s minor league system as a hitting coach, a role that he will continue to serve in at the major league level.
This summer, the Gold Sox will serve as the host team for the Sierra Central-Montna Farms Summer Series, featuring teams from the western United States comprised of top collegiate players.
The 2022 season begins June 2 at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Oakland Athletics coaching staff
Mark Kotsay, manager
Brad Ausmus, bench coach
Tommy Everidge, hitting coach
Chris Cron, assistant hitting coach
Scott Emerson, pitching coach
Eric Martins, first base/infield coach
Darren Bush, third base/run prevention coach
Marcus Jensen, bullpen coach
Mike Aldrete, quality control coach
Dustin Hughes and Philip Pohl, bullpen catchers
Gil Patterson, minor league pitching coordinator.