Sutter Union High product Bryce Kunkle was one of 16 Royal football players to receive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postseason accolades.
Bethel finished 8-3 this year and fell in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs to Central College. Kunkle, a 2018 Sutter graduate, was named first-team all-MIAC following a year in which he was third in the conference in touchdowns with 11 and second in yards (896) as the team’s leading rusher.
Kunkle averaged 5.4 yards per carry and just under 80 yards a game in his sophomore campaign.
Kunkle twice ran for over 100 yards, including a season-high 141 against Macalester.
He was joined on the first team by quarterback Jaran Roste, wide receiver Joey Kidder, offensive lineman Jack Fiedler and Travis Sinclair, cornerback Tavian Swanson and safeties Nate Farm and Matt Feldick.
Named second team were offensive lineman Evan Ginter, defensive lineman Aidan Thomas, linebackers Thomas Wurdemann, Braydon Finkbeiner and Jacob Holmen. Running back/wide receiver Aaron Ellingson, wide receiver Micah Niewald and defensive lineman Ethan Herron were named honorable mention all-conference while running back Sid Boros was the Bethel representative on the all-sportsmanship team.
Sutter High product Reynolds completes senior season
Dordt senior and Sutter product Tyler Renolds completed over 65 percent of his passes for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions as a senior for the Defenders.
Dordt and Reynolds, a 2017 Sutter graduate, finished 7-3 this year as a member school of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
On the ground, Reynolds scored five touchdowns and accrued 357 yards in eight games under center.