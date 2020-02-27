It’s not often that you find an Olympic level athlete from Yuba-Sutter. However, former River Valley High cross country and track star Swarnjit Boyal will compete at the Olympic Trials on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.
“It’s pretty cool to think about how I started out just an average runner in middle school and have worked my way up to this,” Boyal said.
The former Falcons athlete competed at Cal Poly University where he was a three-time conference champion and named the school’s student athlete of the year in 2018.
“I think in college is where I really started to progress, I remember not making the team my freshman year and ever since then I’ve been pretty self-motivated,” Boyal said.
After the civil engineer ran a time of 2:17:47 at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, he has officially qualified for the Olympic Trials in Atlanta where the U.S. team will determine three men and three women to represent the nation at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
“I never qualified for state in track in high school, I was offered zero scholarships out of high school, and I wasn’t good enough to make my college team at first, so I had to work my butt off,” Boyal said. “I never gave up and believed in myself and let my legs do the talking while I kept my mouth shut and just put in the work day in and day out,” he added.
Being able to balance his engineering work with running is something that really stands out to others.
Boyal works 45 hours a week, but still manages to run 110-120 miles per week.
The 25-year-old wakes up every morning at 5 a.m., gets a run in, goes to work until 6 p.m., comes home, eats dinner and is in bed by 9 p.m.
River Valley track and field coach Marie Kroeger was an assistant to Boyal during his time running for the Falcons. The decorated coach explained how his work ethic set him apart early on.
“Swarnjit definitely set the example of hard work even in high school. He was a leader, someone others looked up to and a person of great integrity,” Kroeger said. “I am most proud of how he aims so high; these are not small plans, and he lets nothing stop him from reaching his monumental goals,” she added.
Coverage of the Olympic Trials in Atlanta will be televised on NBC Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon PST.