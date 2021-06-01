Late race entertainment highlighted the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Marysville Raceway on Sunday evening. In the end it was Auburn’s Andy Forsberg who made the right moves to claim his fifth career Hall Memorial victory, taking home the $3,500 top prize.
It marked Forsberg’s second career Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph and came aboard the familiar Friends & Family Racing/ Bushey Financial Services/ Pit Stop USA X1 mount.
“To win another Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial is pretty special and to do it in exciting fashion like that couldn’t have been better,” said Forsberg, a 44-year-old former goat farmer. “Things got a little hairy in lapped traffic and that certainly made it a new race toward the end. My family and the Halls go way back so it’s always an honor just to run this race, let alone win it five different times. I want to thank this whole F&F X1 team and everyone that supports it.”
The initial 14-laps of the feature clicked off fast and furious with Forsberg hanging right there every step of the way through traffic. The middle stages of the race bogged down with a few yellows and one red flag period for Bobby Butler, who luckily emerged okay after a scary flip down the front stretch. When green flag laps finally clicked off again all eyes were turned toward camping buddies Forsberg and Sean Becker, who had a torrid battle for the runner up spot.
Forsberg eventually came out on top of the race, slicing to the inside for a successful pass as the crowd came to its feet. Forsberg hung tough and crossed the stripe for victory.
Colby Copeland’s strong night ended in second, less than a car length from Forsberg at the finish. Despite not getting the win it was another stellar evening with SCCT for the Van Lare Steering Repair/ Bianchi Farms 5V machine. It was also Copeland’s second straight runner-up effort with the tour. Becker capped an exceptional night of competition as well by crossing the line in third aboard the Monhoff Racing/ M&M Structures 35 Sprinter.
Fremont’s Shane Golobic and Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson completed the top-five in the 35-lapper. Rounding out the top-10 were Tyler Thompson, Justyn Cox, Brad Bumgarner, Justin Sanders and Dylan Bloomfield. Windsor’s John Clark was the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner and went home with an extra $250 courtesy of Larry Antaya Motorsports.
The B-main went to Angelo Cornet, while the High Sierra Industries Dash was picked off by Copeland, who earned an extra c-note from Roadside 24 Service. The four 10-lap heats were captured by Bobby Butler, Justyn Cox, Andy Forsberg and Sean Becker. Oregon traveler Tyler Thompson earned the $450 fast time award to start the night thanks to Bianchi Farms, in memory of Kyle Main Motorsports and Paul Olmsted Plastering.
The 20-lap IMCA Pepsi Sport Mod main event also brought the excitement and featured a last lap pass for the victory. Early on it was Buddy Olschowka and Jeremy Phillips who raced toward the front, as the Sport Mods had a picture-perfect surface to showcase their skills. Both Phillips and Olschowka eventually had issues arise and toward the end it became a two-man race between Phillip Shelby and Andrew Peckham.
Peckham looked high and low for a way by Shelby and when the white flag waved things got real as Petaluma announcer Ron Lingron would say. Peckham charged to the high-side of the bullring and drove around Shelby to nip him at the line in thrilling fashion. Shelby finished in second ahead of Jimmy Ford, Todd Cooper and Phillips who made a nice rebound. Heat races were pocketed by Peckham and Phillips.
Full results from the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3c73oov.