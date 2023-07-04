Auburn’s Andy Forsberg scored his third win of the season at Marysville Raceway in dominating fashion Saturday night at the Fast Cars and Freedom event. Forsberg started on the outside of the front row and rocketed to an easy win during the annual event in honor of our nation’s birthday. While Forsberg was lightning quick on the track, the sky lit up after the races with the gigantic fireworks show. Forsberg led all 25 laps to capture the win. His main competition was youngster Dawson Hammes who did a great job trying to keep pace with the No. 92. Yet, on lap nine, Hammes got tangled with a car that he was trying to lap. The contact sent Hammes hard into the turn one wall that ended his night. Billy Wallace scored his best finish of the year by coming across the finish line in second place. Wallace was victorious in heat race No. 2. Kenny Wanderstadt grabbed his best career finish at Marysville as he crossed the line in third. Wanderstadt also dominated the win in heat race No. 1. Point leader Brian McGahan Jr. finished fourth and will continue to hold the point lead going into next Saturday night’s race on July 8.

 

