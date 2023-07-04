Auburn’s Andy Forsberg scored his third win of the season at Marysville Raceway in dominating fashion Saturday night at the Fast Cars and Freedom event. Forsberg started on the outside of the front row and rocketed to an easy win during the annual event in honor of our nation’s birthday. While Forsberg was lightning quick on the track, the sky lit up after the races with the gigantic fireworks show. Forsberg led all 25 laps to capture the win. His main competition was youngster Dawson Hammes who did a great job trying to keep pace with the No. 92. Yet, on lap nine, Hammes got tangled with a car that he was trying to lap. The contact sent Hammes hard into the turn one wall that ended his night. Billy Wallace scored his best finish of the year by coming across the finish line in second place. Wallace was victorious in heat race No. 2. Kenny Wanderstadt grabbed his best career finish at Marysville as he crossed the line in third. Wanderstadt also dominated the win in heat race No. 1. Point leader Brian McGahan Jr. finished fourth and will continue to hold the point lead going into next Saturday night’s race on July 8.
Howard Law picked up his fourth win of the season during the exciting Hobby Stock main event. Law led all 20 laps to secure victory. Austin Merritt ran second for most of the race until a tire issue sidelined him on lap 17. This moved ninth place starting Zach Lindgren into the second spot with a few laps to go. Lindgren was never quite able to track down Law for the win. Robert Arruda started seventh, fell back to ninth, before charging up to a third-place finish. With the win, Law has now won four of the eight Hobby Stock races this season. The defending track champion looks poised to win the point battle again.
Mike Merritt chased Hunter Merritt for most of the 20-lap main event International Motor Contest Association race. Then with two to go, Mike passed Hunter in spectacular fashion and went on to win the event. The crowd erupted as Mike and Hunter put on the best show of the night. Hunter held on to finish second. Jimmy Ford ran third for all 20 laps. Trevor Clymens started tenth and charged to a fourth-place finish. Jason Clayton Jr. rounded out the top five. A total of 10 IMCA Sport Mods attended the race. Jimmy Ford won the first eight lap heat race. Phillip Shelby dominated the second heat race. Shelby stopped on lap four of the main event with mechanical problems. The IMCA Sport Mods will return Aug. 5. Racing resumes Saturday with winged 360 sprint cars, Hobby Stocks, and Dwarf Cars. Full results are available at https://speedhive.com/Events/2285704.