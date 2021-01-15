Yuba City High School freshman James Miller entered school this year without any competitive sports to play and no traditional classroom learning.
Miller said it has been a struggle at times, but he has learned to adapt in both areas.
With sports conditioning returning to the field this week, Miller said it’s a much needed, refreshing change of pace.
“I was really happy and excited,” Miller said. “It’s something to look forward to after school.”
Miller, a baseball player at Yuba City, is currently working with the Honker freshman team on conditioning drills in hopes of a 2021 season that is tentatively scheduled to begin March 8 if the county drops into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Miller said he anxiously awaits that first at-bat against another school.
“It’s getting harder having not played in a long time,” he said.
Miller said he remains unfazed when it comes to any uneasiness about playing games against other schools. He is not worried about contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.
“I am not worried about anything happening to anybody playing,” Miller, 14, said.
He is ready to hit the field again.
“If anything it is more motivating to get better with all this time off,” Miller said.
Distance learning
Miller said a typical school day at home begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first of his four classes. Each one is about an hour long with certain breaks scheduled in for homework.
“It is much easier than most people would think,” Miller said.
However, he said there are lots of distractions that young people like himself have to learn how to overcome.
It starts with what isn’t around in a traditional classroom setting, like television and other activities that can pull him away from the computer.
“There are a lot of distractions,” he said. “It’s not motivating to sit in front of a screen.”
There are also connectivity issues and increased lag time with some of Miller’s online programs. He said the times he gets kicked offline varies from day to day.
“It’s the internet most of the time,” Miller said.
Overall, Miller has learned to adjust during his unprecedented first year in high school.
He said he looks forward to the day that they can return to a normal in-person setting.