Yuba City High product Max Stassi returned to the starting lineup in the seven spot Friday for the Angels’ season-ending series opener against its SoCal freeway series rival, the Dodgers.
Stassi went 1-for-3 with a double, jumping his average to .294 through seven innings Friday. This year, he has hit seven home runs and has 20 RBI.
Earlier this week the 2009 Yuba City graduate went 4-for-4 for the first time this season and added two homers to help the Angels sweep playoff-bound San Diego.
Game two against the Dodgers is set for 6:10 p.m. Saturday, followed by the finale at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. All games are regional only broadcasts.
Giants split Friday doubleheader
Wilmer Flores went 2-for-3 with a home run, while Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford each delivered big blows for the San Francisco Giants in their 5-4 win over San Diego in game one of a doubleheader.
Tyler Anderson started and went six strong on the mound for the Giants giving up two runs and striking out four.
The Giants dropped the nightcap when Trent Grisham hit a 3-run blast in the seventh, leading San Diego to a 6-5 win.
San Francisco (29-29) came into the day as the eighth seed in next week’s playoffs.