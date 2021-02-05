Caleb Fuller scored 30 points on 7-of-11 shooting, hit a Division I program-record 15 free throws and collected six rebounds, all career highs, which helped the UC Davis men’s basketball team turn a double-digit deficit into a three-point game in the final seconds of Friday’s ESPN3 broadcast in Northridge.
Combined with Ezra Manjon’s 19 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, the Aggie duo frustrated CSUN throughout the entire evening in a Big West contest that the Matadors escaped with an 80-77 over Davis.
CSUN improved to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in conference.
Following a 5-0 mini-run from the Aggies late in the first half, the Matadors responded by scoring five straight of their own to take a 36-32 lead at the break. That advantage grew to a game-high 14-point lead with 11:01 remaining until UC Davis methodically, and patiently, trimmed its deficit to three with six seconds left to play.
After racing from one end of the court to the other, UC Davis’ attempt to tie the game missed the mark at the buzzer, falling to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big West.
Davis returns to action Saturday at CSUN for a 2 p.m. scheduled contest streamed on BigWest.TV and available over the airwaves at 1380 AM KTKZ.
Fuller’s 30 are the most points scored by an Aggies since Joe Mooney ended with 35 when UC Davis visited Northern Arizona in December of 2019. By scoring half of his points at the stripe, the junior guard now shares the program’s D-I single-game record with Manjon, who posted his total in their team’s season opener vs. Nicholls State last November.
UC Davis showed a national audience why it has been the league’s No. 1 team at the free throw line in recent seasons; it entered this week’s series with the best percentage in the BWC and connected on 26 of 30 attempts overall and 20 of 22 (91 pct.) after halftime.
By posting six rebounds apiece, Fuller, Christian Anigwe and Kennedy Koehler were collectively responsible for more than half the Aggies’ 32 rebounds. As a team, they outrebounded the Matadors, 32-22.