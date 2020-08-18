With their bullpen in tatters during a five-game losing streak, Giants relief pitchers stood tall Tuesday in an 8-2 road win over the Los Angeles Angels.
After getting four solid innings from starter Trevor Cahill, manager Gabe Kapler turned to Caleb Baragar, Sam Selmon, Wandy Peralta, Jarlin Garcia and Shaun Anderson for an inning each as the Giants won for the first time since Aug. 11.
Baragar, who pitched a scoreless fifth, got the win to improve to 3-1.
The closest thing to drama from the bullpen came from Anderson in the ninth when he nearly hit Mike Trout with two head-high pitches before walking him. The pitches may or may not have been in retaliation for Evan Longoria getting hit in the back in the fifth inning by Jacob Barnes.
Anthony Rendon followed with a single, both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Shohei Ohtani drove in a run with an infield out for the Angels. Anderson recovered to get Brian Goodwin on a popup and struck out Jo Adell to end the game.
The Giants got off to a good start when Mike Yastrzemski hit the first leadoff home run of his career against loser Dylan Bundy, his sixth of the season, and the slumping Pablo Sandoval somehow connected with a high Bundy pitch and drove it over the fence for his first home run of the season in the second with Longoria aboard.
A two-out RBI single by Brandon Belt put the Giants up 4-1 in the third inning, and Brandon Crawford lined a two-run double against Barnes into the right field corner of a 6-1 lead.
Crawford’s blow chased home Donovan Solano, who singled, and Longoira, who was hit in the back by a pitch.
The Giants closed out their scoring on three consecutive doubles from Brandon Belt, Longoria and Sandoval in the top of the ninth inning.
A’s beaten soundly 10-1 in Arizona
After dealing with some back tightness, Frankie Montas returned to the rotation to make his first start in nine days. Last Thursday’s off day allowed the rotation to continue on turn, but that week-long accumulation of rust showed in the Oakland A’s 10-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix.
The Diamondbacks will follow the A’s (16-8) back to Oakland for the final two games of this interleague series. The A’s should hope Montas finds his rhythm on the flight out of the desert.
“He just looked a little amped,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You know, jumping a little bit. At times trying to find the right arm slot.
Spiking some balls, hanging some pitches. It was probably a product of not pitching in a while.”
Montas’ velocity and movement was there, but he couldn’t control any of his pitches. With off mechanics, Montas couldn’t survive the second inning, walking four batters with nine earned runs, the most the 27-year-old right-hander has allowed in a single outing in his career.
Oakland returns home to host Arizona beginning at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The game is scheduled to be broadcast on NBCSCA (channel 721) for Xfinity customers.