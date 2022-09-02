The 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions begins Wednesday, Sept, 7 at the Marysville Raceway Park’s sister track, Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. The four-day event will feature the world’s best sprint car drivers descending on Northern California to fight for more than $200,000 in prize money.
First-year track promoters SLC Promotions, named after championship drivers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson, along with business partner Colby Copeland, brought back some legendary traditions from the glory years of Gold Cup. This includes a return to three nights of racing featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series from Thursday Sept. 8 through Saturday Sept. 10, the group stated in a release.
For California-based teams, SLC Promotions is offering pre-registration incentives for both 410 and 360 sprint car teams. Also, the highest finishing 360 during the Saturday-night feature will collect a $2,000 bonus on top of normal racing winnings. Second place scores an extra $1,000, with third place nabbing $500.
A surge of local pre-registrations will allow this event to return to its roots and split the field evenly on Thursday and Friday nights.
“This was our collective vision about how we remembered the Gold Cup with three nights of racing and a split field of Outlaws versus the locals. It is what made the event special, and where we want to take the Gold Cup in the coming years,” said Sweet via the release. “We are excited that the response from local teams has been tremendous and are eager to see a few more drivers get entered in the next few days.”
The top 24 drivers to qualify for the 40-lap Saturday Gold Cup feature event are guaranteed $2,000 to start, with $25,000 to win. Total race purse will be an unprecedented $93,000. The overall three-nights of racing will see SLC Promotions pay a staggering $212,000 to the competitors.Fans can buy tickets for the Gold Cup by visiting www.silverdollarspeedway.com.
Pit Gate opens at 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Front gate opens at 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Gold Cup ticket office next to the main grandstands is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Racing begins Wednesday, Sept. 7 featuring the SCCT & Hunt Wingless Series.