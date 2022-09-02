The 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions begins Wednesday, Sept, 7 at the Marysville Raceway Park’s sister track, Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. The four-day event will feature the world’s best sprint car drivers descending on Northern California to fight for more than $200,000 in prize money.

First-year track promoters SLC Promotions, named after championship drivers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson, along with business partner Colby Copeland, brought back some legendary traditions from the glory years of Gold Cup. This includes a return to three nights of racing featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series from Thursday Sept. 8 through Saturday Sept. 10, the group stated in a release. 

