Yuba-Sutter returned home to Colusa Casino Stadium on Thursday night for a quick game with the Sacramento Heat. Luckily for the fans in attendance, the Gold Sox were able to slide past Sacramento by a final score of 8-7.
In the first inning, both teams tallied a run before the Gold Sox would start to pull away after crossing one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning.
Down 4-1 in the top of the fourth, the Heat came storming back to tie it up 4-4. That’s when Yuba-Sutter put on cruise control and scored a run in every inning from there on out to take the game by a final score of 8-7.
Notable performances on the night included the following players:
-Isaac D’Agostino, who finished with two hits and one run.
-Billy Ralston, who tallied three runs, two hits and one RBI.
-Clayton Chipchase who threw six strikeouts on the mound.
Yuba-Sutter will be back at Colusa Casino Stadium tonight when they host first place Top Speed Baseball at 7 p.m.