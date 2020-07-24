In an attempt to complete the series sweep, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox fell short Friday night, thanks to a three-run seventh inning rally from the West Coast Kings Black out of Sacramento to overtake the hosts, 8-5 at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
The Gold Sox fall to 12-10 on the year with another two-game series set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in Marysville against the West Coast Kings Gold squad.
The Gold Sox conclude the regular season with a 6 p.m. Sunday start against Kings Gold.
Yuba-Sutter’s first of three postseason consolation games begins Thursday, July 30. The Gold Sox’s finale this summer is Aug. 2 in the Sierra Central-Montna Farms Summer Series championship.
Gold Sox 7, Kings Black 4 (Thursday)
Yuba-Sutter struck first, then held off a late rally from West Coast on Thursday to win the opener of the two-game series, 7-4, improving to 12-9 on the season.
Connor Harrison started and went six strong innings on the hill before a trio of relievers in Dalton Acosta, Ryan Harvey and Zach Carroll finished off the victory. At the plate, Jonah Henrickson had a couple hits, while Brandon Motheral led the way with three and an RBI. Brandon Vela and Kyle Boomgaarden each scored twice in the win.