Kellen Brothers ignited Saturday’s attack with a sterling effort on the mound, while the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox came up in the bottom of the sixth with a couple runs on passed balls to drop league-leading Top Speed, 2-1 at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
Brothers went six complete and struck out nine to improve to 6-2 on the year. The Yuba College right-hander held the team out of Petaluma at bay most of the night, including working his way out of a jam in the top of the sixth when he fanned Harry Witwer-Dukes with two outs and two runners on base to get the Gold Sox up in the sixth.
Angel Mauricio led off the sixth inning with a single, Nick Simmons followed with a base hit and no outs on the board for Yuba-Sutter (26-14). Aiden Gums singled two batters later to load the bases for Billy Ralston. With Ralston digging in to face right-hander Jake Sprinkle, the first of two Sprinkle offerings eluded the catcher allowing Mauricio to score and tie the game at one. A little later, Sprinkle had another one trickle to the back stop so Simmons could come across giving the Gold Sox a 2-1 edge. At that point Brothers was replaced by fellow Yuba College hurler Drew Rodriguez who completed two innings of no-hit ball to set it up for Tyler Carpenter to close it out in the ninth and snap a four-game slide to Top Speed (31-6).
The two conclude the series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.