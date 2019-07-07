The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox narrowly defeated the Palo Alto Oaks at home on Sunday, 5-4.
Yuba-Sutter scored the first run in the second inning, then the Oaks scored three at the top of the third and scored another in the fifth.
The Gold Sox trailed until they tied it up at the bottom of the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the ninth and final inning.
Angel Mauricio, of the Gold Sox, went 2-for-3 with one run scored and an RBI; Michael Boomgarden was 2-for-4 and scored one run; and Collin Wilson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored helped lead Yuba-Sutter to victory.
The Gold Sox will face off against Top Speed at Albert Park on Tuesday.