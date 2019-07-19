The Yuba Sutter Gold Sox couldn’t find an offensive spark on Friday night as the Puf Caps blanked the home team and took the game by a final score of 7-0.
Damage control would be the name of the game early as Yuba-Sutter found themselves in a deep hole. With bases loaded for the Caps in the top of first inning the Gold Sox were able to get a double play after only giving up one run to escape the jam.
“I think we battled a lot harder tonight than we did last night so I’m happy about that,” coach Michael Frantz said. “They’re a tough team, we will look to regroup and get ready to finish strong this weekend.”
Thing would dissipate from there as both of the opposing pitchers would start dueling it out. Quinn Mathews (on the mound for the Caps) wouldn’t allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth inning when Nick Simmons hit a flare single to left center.
Mathews would not be phased however as Simmons would stay at first stranded at the end of the inning.
Heading into the top of the sixth inning the Puf Caps would blow the game open after the hits started pouring on. The Gold Sox would go to the pen for pitcher Brian Sullivan to come in and relief, but Sullivan had his work cut out for him.
After giving up a few more runs, Sullivan would evade the inning, but the Gold Sox would still find themselves down 5-0.
The Caps weren’t done there as they added two more premium insurance runs in the top of the eighth to eventually take the game by a final score of 7-0.
Despite the tough loss, Simmons led all Gold Sox offensively, finishing with two hits and two walks.
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox will look for a fresh start tonight when they open up their final home series of the season against the California Bees. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Stadium.