Yuba-Sutter avenged its previous defeat to Palo Alto Oaks Red with a 6-2 win at home Friday night.
Keith Torres, Kyle Boomgaarden, Kenny LeBeau and Jonah Henrickson each delivered multi-hit games to lead the Gold Sox at the plate.
Kellen Brothers, a Gridley High product, started and went five innings before giving way to Craig Schmich for the remaining four to preserve the win for the Gold Sox (11-7). Yuba-Sutter takes on Palo Alto Oaks Blue at 7 p.m. Saturday at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville. Facial coverings are required for everyone in attendance.